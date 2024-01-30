Jerusalem Post
UK's Cameron to discuss Houthi attacks on international shipping on Oman visit

By REUTERS

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will travel to Oman on Tuesday where he is expected to call for stability over ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and de-escalating of tensions in the Middle East, the foreign office said on Tuesday.

Cameron, on his fourth visit to the Middle East, will travel to Oman to meet his counterpart Badr Albusaidi to discuss how to diminish tensions across the region.

Cameron will reiterate Britain's commitment to getting aid into Yemen, and outline the actions Britain is taking to deter the Houthis from targeting ships in the Red Sea.

In an earlier diplomatic tour, Cameron met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and politicians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where the Western-backed Palestinian Authority is based, and visited Qatar to discuss the situation in Gaza.

In his meetings in Israel, Cameron said he stressed the need for a pause in fighting to secure the release of hostages seized by Hamas militants during a cross-border attack on Oct. 7.



