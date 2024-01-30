Jerusalem Post
Israel hands over bodies of Palestinians killed in Gaza - Gaza health officials

By REUTERS

Israel on Tuesday handed over to Palestinian authorities the bodies of dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza in recent weeks, health officials in the Palestinian enclave said.

The officials said that the bodies, which had been held in Israel, were handed over through the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing and will be buried in mass graves in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas-governed health ministry in Gaza did not immediately say how many bodies had been handed over.

Israel did not immediately comment on the handover.

