A Hamas delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday for hostage deal talks. Israeli officials have reportedly already been in the country since earlier this week. IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar visited Egypt on Monday to try to convince Cairo to work with Israel on the Rafah problem, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
Hamas delegation expected to arrive in Cairo on Wednesday
By REUTERS01/31/2024 07:39 AM
By REUTERS01/31/2024 02:26 AM
By REUTERS01/30/2024 08:38 PM
By REUTERS01/30/2024 08:35 PM