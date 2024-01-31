The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ordered its pro-Iranian militias in Syria, especially in the Deir ez-Zur region, to stop their activities against US bases in the country, according to Ynet on Wednesday.
IRGC orders its militias to stop attacking US bases - report
By REUTERS01/31/2024 08:43 AM
