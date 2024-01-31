Police arrested 18 people at the Kerem Shalom crossing after they protested against the humanitarian aid entering Gaza, Maariv reported on Wednesday. According to the Tzav 9 movement, Yehuda Dee, son of Rabbi Leo Dee whose wife and daughters were killed in a terror attack last April, was also among those arrested.
Police arrests 18 for protests at Kerem Shalom crossing
