Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with 26 representatives of 18 families in Jerusalem who have relatives still held hostage in Gaza.

"We are making every effort we can. I ask you to understand that we are truly committed in the full sense of the word," he said.

"We are making a real effort, not for some visibility - but out of our commitment to return everyone. The thought is about everyone, the effort is about everyone."

This is a developing story.