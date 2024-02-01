Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

North Korean delegation to visit Moscow, Russian lawmaker says

By REUTERS

A North Korean delegation will visit the lower house of Russia's parliament on Feb 13, state news agency RIA quoted a deputy from the opposition Communist Party as saying on Thursday.

Communist lawmaker Kazbek Taysaev also said that a Russian parliamentary delegation planned to travel to North Korea in March.

Russia has stepped up ties with North Korea and other countries hostile to the United States such as Iran since the start of the war with Ukraine - relations that are a source of concern to the West.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last year accepted Kim Jong Un's invitation to visit North Korea, though the date of the trip is still unclear. The Kremlin said last month that a Putin visit would take place in the foreseeable future.

The United States has accused North Korea of supplying Russia with artillery shells and missiles used in the Ukraine war. Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the U.S. accusations, but vowed last year to deepen military relations.

Two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 10:31 AM
More than 130 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia's Aceh
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 06:04 AM
China says potential rocket debris will fall in South China Sea
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 05:30 AM
US strikes 10 unmanned drones in western Yemen
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 02:10 AM
Nine injured in London incident involving 'corrosive substance'
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 01:23 AM
Russian bomb damages hospital, prompts evacuation in northeastern Ukrain
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 12:07 AM
Netanyahu: Gaza hostage deal 'not at any cost,' IDF to stay in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2024 10:43 PM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted US merchant vessel
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 10:23 PM
White House's Podesta to replace Kerry as US climate envoy - Wash Post
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 10:11 PM
White House advisor Sullivan and Israel's Dermer meet in Washington
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 08:47 PM
US: Israel told us the IDF will not occupy Gaza after war
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
01/31/2024 07:57 PM
Members of Russian rock band arrested in Thailand en route to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2024 07:19 PM
IDF names fourth soldier who fell in Gaza battles on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2024 06:36 PM
Israel's Netanyahu meets with representatives of Gaza hostages' families
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/31/2024 05:44 PM
Blinken to travel to Middle East in 'coming days' -US official
By REUTERS
01/31/2024 05:43 PM