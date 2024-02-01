Jerusalem Post
Rabies-infected jackal found in Israel's North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 1, 2024 10:39

Two people have been exposed to a rabies-infested jackal in the Ramat Zvi moshav in Israel's North, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. They were both referred for preventive treatment against rabies. 

"We ask anyone who was in contact or whose animals came into contact in the area of the incident with the infected animal or a stray animal, between the dates 26.12.2023 and 09.01.2024, to contact the Afula Health Bureau, on the phone at 04-6099000, or go to the nearest health bureau in his area to consider preventive treatment," the Ministry said in a statement.

It requested that parents find out whether their children have been in contact with suspicious animals and, if they have, to contact the health bureau urgently.

Pet owners were asked to contact their veterinarian to verify their pets' vaccination status. 

"The Ministry of Health once again reminds those who have been bitten or scratched by an animal to immediately wash the area with running water and soap, disinfect with disinfectants, and go to the health bureau to check if it is necessary to receive preventive treatment against rabies," the Ministry said.

