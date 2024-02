All 27 EU members on Thursday agreed on an additional 50 billion euro ($54 billion) support package for Ukraine, Charles Michel, president of the council of European Union leaders, said on social media platform X.

"This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine", he added.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal welcomed the EU's decision: "EU Member States one more time show their solidarity and unity in the actions to Ukrainian people to withstand the war," he said on X.