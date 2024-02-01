A US attempt to seek help from China for mediation to stop Yemen's Houthis targeting Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea shows the US and Britain have failed in their mission, the group's leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said on Thursday.
Yemen's Houthi leader: US sought help from China to stop our Red Sea operations
