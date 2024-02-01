Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen's Houthi leader: US sought help from China to stop our Red Sea operations

By REUTERS

 A US attempt to seek help from China for mediation to stop Yemen's Houthis targeting Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea shows the US and Britain have failed in their mission, the group's leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said on Thursday.

Armed man takes hostages in Turkey in protest of Israel's war in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 05:15 PM
US approves strikes against Iranian targets in Iraq, Syria -CBS
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 04:46 PM
Netanyahu vows to fight for fallen IDF soldiers in hospital visits
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 04:42 PM
Norway 'reasonably optimistic' funding to UNRWA can get back on track
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 03:46 PM
Blinken and Kaag discuss aid efforts and reconstruction in Gaza
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
02/01/2024 03:15 PM
Attempted ramming attack on soldiers near Hebron, none wounded
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 01:43 PM
EU members agree on additional 50 bln eur aid for Ukraine, Michel says
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 12:46 PM
Incident reported off Yemen's Hodeidah coast - UK
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 12:38 PM
Red Sea disruption threatens Italy's economic stability - minister
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 11:29 AM
Rabies-infected jackal found in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 10:37 AM
Two anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 10:31 AM
North Korean delegation to visit Moscow, Russian lawmaker says
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 10:19 AM
More than 130 Rohingya arrive in Indonesia's Aceh
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 06:04 AM
China says potential rocket debris will fall in South China Sea
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 05:30 AM
US strikes 10 unmanned drones in western Yemen
By REUTERS
02/01/2024 02:10 AM