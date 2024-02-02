Jerusalem Post
Zelensky: EU funding decision a clear signal to Moscow and the United States

By REUTERS
FEBRUARY 2, 2024

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that the European Union's approval of a major aid deal for Ukraine was a "clear signal" both to Russia and the United States, where an assistance package has been held up in Congress.

"It is a clear signal to Moscow that Europe will stand firm and cannot be broken by any destructive waves devised by the Kremlin," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"At the same time, it is a clear signal across the Atlantic, a signal that Europe is assuming its responsibilities. Security responsibilities. Strong responsibilities. We await decisions from America."

