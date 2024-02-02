Jerusalem Post
Sweden investigates incident at Israeli embassy as terrorist crime

By REUTERS

Sweden's security police said on Friday that an explosive device found outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm on Jan 31 is now being investigated as a "suspected terrorist crime".

WFP receiving reports of people dying of starvation in Sudan
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 01:16 PM
Russian schools to teach children military drone technology - TASS
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:46 PM
Pakistan military kills 24 militants in Balochistan in three days
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:21 PM
UNICEF says nearly all Gaza's children require mental health support
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:08 PM
Israeli ministers criticize Gaza ceasefire deal, unhappy with timeframe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 11:52 AM
Iraq's armed group Nujaba says will continue attacks against US forces
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 11:32 AM
Woman goes missing while crossing northern Israeli river, search ongoing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 10:21 AM
Gideon Sa'ar: Recognizing Palestinian state 'short-termism at its worst'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 09:55 AM
Ukraine downs 11 out of 24 Russian drones, power infrastructure hit
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 08:24 AM
Belgium summons Israeli envoy after gov't building damaged in Gaza
By BARAK RAVID
02/02/2024 01:19 AM
EU funding decision sends signal to Moscow and US
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:23 AM
Termination of Hamas-sympathizing nurse deemed acceptable, court says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 10:21 PM
Israeli government knew Biden's executive order was coming, Kirby says
By HANNAH SARISOHN
02/01/2024 08:57 PM
Hamas gives initial approval for Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal - Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 07:33 PM
US special envoy Amos Hochstein to visit Israel next week
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 06:40 PM