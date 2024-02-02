Sweden's security police said on Friday that an explosive device found outside the Israeli Embassy in Stockholm on Jan 31 is now being investigated as a "suspected terrorist crime".
Sweden investigates incident at Israeli embassy as terrorist crime
By REUTERS02/02/2024 01:16 PM
By REUTERS02/02/2024 12:46 PM
By REUTERS02/02/2024 12:21 PM
By REUTERS02/02/2024 12:08 PM
By REUTERS02/02/2024 11:32 AM
By REUTERS02/02/2024 08:24 AM
By BARAK RAVID02/02/2024 01:19 AM
By REUTERS02/02/2024 12:23 AM
By HANNAH SARISOHN02/01/2024 08:57 PM