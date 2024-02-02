US says Algeria push for UN action could jeopardize Gaza talks

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Friday that a draft Security Council resolution put forward by Algeria could jeopardize "sensitive negotiations" aimed at brokering a pause in fighting in Gaza.

Algeria shared the draft with the 15-member council on Wednesday. It would demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"This draft resolution could put sensitive negotiations in jeopardy - derailing the exhaustive, ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages and secure an extended pause that Palestinian civilians and aid workers so desperately need,” Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.