US says Algeria push for UN action could jeopardize Gaza talks

By REUTERS

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Friday that a draft Security Council resolution put forward by Algeria could jeopardize "sensitive negotiations" aimed at brokering a pause in fighting in Gaza.

Algeria shared the draft with the 15-member council on Wednesday. It would demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"This draft resolution could put sensitive negotiations in jeopardy - derailing the exhaustive, ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of hostages and secure an extended pause that Palestinian civilians and aid workers so desperately need,” Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

Haniyeh refuses any deal without ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 06:42 PM
'Arrow" defense system shoots down missile over Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 05:47 PM
IDF takes out terror cells, infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 04:36 PM
WFP receiving reports of people dying of starvation in Sudan
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 01:16 PM
Sweden investigates incident at Israeli embassy as terrorist crime
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:47 PM
Russian schools to teach children military drone technology - TASS
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:46 PM
Pakistan military kills 24 militants in Balochistan in three days
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:21 PM
UNICEF says nearly all Gaza's children require mental health support
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:08 PM
Iraq's armed group Nujaba says will continue attacks against US forces
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 11:32 AM
Woman found after going missing while crossing northern Israeli river
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 10:21 AM
Gideon Sa'ar: Recognizing Palestinian state 'short-termism at its worst'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 09:55 AM
Ukraine downs 11 out of 24 Russian drones, power infrastructure hit
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 08:24 AM
EU funding decision sends signal to Moscow and US
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 12:23 AM
Termination of Hamas-sympathizing nurse deemed acceptable, court says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/01/2024 10:21 PM
Israeli government knew Biden's executive order was coming, Kirby says
By HANNAH SARISOHN
02/01/2024 08:57 PM