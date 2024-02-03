Jerusalem Post
A man was shot to death in the Yarka settlement in the north amid criminal activity

By WALLA!
Updated: FEBRUARY 3, 2024 07:47

A 42-year-old man was murdered Saturday morning in a fight in the Yarka settlement in the north during criminal activities. The MDA team that was called to the scene reported a man with no signs of life with deep wounds. They pronounced him dead on the spot.

MDA medic Hativ Shaahda said, "When we arrived at the scene there was a commotion. They led us to the man who was unconscious and suffering from deep wounds to his body. Medical tests were performed, but he was in critical condition and we had to determine his death."
