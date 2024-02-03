Jerusalem Post
Iraq summons US charge d'affaires in protest over airstrikes -state media

By REUTERS

The Iraqi foreign ministry on Saturday summoned the US chargé d'affaires in Baghdad to deliver a formal memorandum of protest over US airstrikes in Iraq, the state news agency INA reported.

Turkey detains 34 with suspected Islamic State ties, minister says
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 03:12 PM
Syria's FM: US airstrikes fuelling conflict in 'very dangerous way'
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:45 AM
No attack detected on Iraq's al-Harir air base hosting US forces
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:41 AM
UAE allocates $5 mln to support UNRWA's Gaza efforts- state news agency
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:37 AM
Iran's proxies played with fire, now it's burning them - Polish minister
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:25 AM
Knife attack wounds three in Paris, police rule out terrorism
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:00 AM
Ukraine downs 9 Russian drones, energy facilities hit in Kryvyi Rih
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 08:45 AM
A man was shot to death in the Yarka settlement in the north
By WALLA!
02/03/2024 07:46 AM
A young man was seriously injured in a violent incident in Jerusalem
By MAARIV
02/03/2024 07:41 AM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes US state Oklahoma - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 07:39 AM
Ukraine tells White House of plan to fire top commander - sources
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 12:43 AM
North Korea tested firing cruise missiles on Friday
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 11:52 PM
US judge formally postpones Trump's 2020 election subversion trial
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 11:15 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah complex, trucks carrying weapons in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/02/2024 11:02 PM
Blinken will visit Israel next week
By HANNAH SARISOHN
02/02/2024 09:20 PM