The Iraqi foreign ministry on Saturday summoned the US chargé d'affaires in Baghdad to deliver a formal memorandum of protest over US airstrikes in Iraq, the state news agency INA reported.
Iraq summons US charge d'affaires in protest over airstrikes -state media
By REUTERS02/03/2024 03:12 PM
