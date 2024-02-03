Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon central bank lets depositors withdraw $150 a month from some 'old money' accounts

By REUTERS

A Lebanese central bank circular published on Saturday allows monthly withdrawals of $150 from some accounts opened by depositors after Oct. 31, 2019, to convert Lebanese pound savings into dollars at the start of the financial crisis, a central bank source said.

The banking system has been largely paralyzed since the start of the financial crisis which has frozen depositors out of their savings and sunk the Lebanese pound by 98% since 2019.

The central bank source said the circular applies to accounts of less than $300,000, describing these funds as "old money", or funds that had been in the financial system at the time of the collapse.

The financial collapse was caused by decades of corruption and profligate spending by ruling politicians. More than four years later, the government has not carried out reforms widely seen as vital to the recovery of the Lebanese economy.

Houthi drones shot down over Red Sea by US
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 04:24 PM
Russia condemns US strikes in Iraq, Syria
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 03:28 PM
Turkey detains 34 with suspected Islamic State ties, minister says
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 03:12 PM
Iraq summons US charge d'affaires in protest over airstrikes -state media
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 01:20 PM
Syria's FM: US airstrikes fuelling conflict in 'very dangerous way'
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:45 AM
No attack detected on Iraq's al-Harir air base hosting US forces
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:41 AM
UAE allocates $5 mln to support UNRWA's Gaza efforts- state news agency
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:37 AM
Iran's proxies played with fire, now it's burning them - Polish minister
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:25 AM
Knife attack wounds three in Paris, police rule out terrorism
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:00 AM
Ukraine downs 9 Russian drones, energy facilities hit in Kryvyi Rih
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 08:45 AM
A man was shot to death in the Yarka settlement in the north
By WALLA!
02/03/2024 07:46 AM
A young man was seriously injured in a violent incident in Jerusalem
By MAARIV
02/03/2024 07:41 AM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes US state Oklahoma - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 07:39 AM
Ukraine tells White House of plan to fire top commander - sources
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 12:43 AM
North Korea tested firing cruise missiles on Friday
By REUTERS
02/02/2024 11:52 PM