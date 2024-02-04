Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Israel Katz: 'We're working on removing UNRWA from Gaza'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel is taking steps to disengage the UN's Palestinian refugee relief agency, UNRWA, from Gaza, Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated in a Sunday post to X, formerly Twitter.

The foreign minister also labeled the UN agency as "part of the problem" in the Hamas-run enclave.

G7 eyes Russian assets as collateral to fund Ukraine reconstruction
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 06:29 PM
Yemen's Houthis: More US-British aggression will achieve nothing
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 05:29 PM
US says it will make additional strikes against Iran-backed groups
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 04:26 PM
Former High Court justice appointed Righteous Among the Nations' chair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 01:46 PM
IDF targets vehicle in Rafah - Palestinian report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 11:09 AM
Hamas set to deliver answer on hostage deal Sunday evening - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 11:04 AM
US forces destroy an anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 06:00 AM
Turkey's intelligence head met Hamas chief Haniyeh - TRT
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 07:26 PM
Lebanon central bank allows withdrawal of $150 a month
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 06:42 PM
Houthi drones shot down over Red Sea by US
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 04:24 PM
Russia condemns US strikes in Iraq, Syria
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 03:28 PM
Turkey detains 34 with suspected Islamic State ties, minister says
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 03:12 PM
Iraq summons US charge d'affaires in protest over airstrikes -state media
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 01:20 PM
Syria's FM: US airstrikes fuelling conflict in 'very dangerous way'
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:45 AM
No attack detected on Iraq's al-Harir air base hosting US forces
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:41 AM