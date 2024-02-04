Israel is taking steps to disengage the UN's Palestinian refugee relief agency, UNRWA, from Gaza, Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated in a Sunday post to X, formerly Twitter.
The foreign minister also labeled the UN agency as "part of the problem" in the Hamas-run enclave.
UNRWA, entangled with Hamas's terrorist activities in Gaza, perpetuates the false narrative of Palestinian 'refugees' needing to return to Israel. We are actively working to disengage @UNRWA from Gaza. They are a part of the problem and not a part of the solution.— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) February 4, 2024