The Group of Seven and the European Union are discussing a plan to use more than $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets as collateral to help fund the reconstruction of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
G7 eyes Russian assets as collateral to fund Ukraine reconstruction- Bloomberg News
