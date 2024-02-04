Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

G7 eyes Russian assets as collateral to fund Ukraine reconstruction- Bloomberg News

By REUTERS

 The Group of Seven and the European Union are discussing a plan to use more than $250 billion in frozen Russian central bank assets as collateral to help fund the reconstruction of Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Israeli FM Israel Katz blast UNRWA as part of the problem in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 06:23 PM
Yemen's Houthis: More US-British aggression will achieve nothing
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 05:29 PM
US says it will make additional strikes against Iran-backed groups
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 04:26 PM
Former High Court justice appointed Righteous Among the Nations' chair
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 01:46 PM
IDF targets vehicle in Rafah - Palestinian report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 11:09 AM
Hamas set to deliver answer on hostage deal Sunday evening - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 11:04 AM
US forces destroy an anti-ship cruise missile in Yemen
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 06:00 AM
Turkey's intelligence head met Hamas chief Haniyeh - TRT
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 07:26 PM
Lebanon central bank allows withdrawal of $150 a month
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 06:42 PM
Houthi drones shot down over Red Sea by US
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 04:24 PM
Russia condemns US strikes in Iraq, Syria
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 03:28 PM
Turkey detains 34 with suspected Islamic State ties, minister says
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 03:12 PM
Iraq summons US charge d'affaires in protest over airstrikes -state media
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 01:20 PM
Syria's FM: US airstrikes fuelling conflict in 'very dangerous way'
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:45 AM
No attack detected on Iraq's al-Harir air base hosting US forces
By REUTERS
02/03/2024 10:41 AM