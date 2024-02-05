US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron spoke on Sunday, where the former was briefed on the latter's meetings in Israel and the West Bank.

The two also discussed efforts to release the hostages and achieve a humanitarian pause that would increase aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Both also discussed the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and international action to hold the Yemen-based militant group accountable for their attacks.

The two also reaffirmed the US-UK joint commitment to support Ukraine.