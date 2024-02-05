Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen, Houthi leader says

By REUTERS

Italy will become a target if it takes part in attacks against Yemen, a senior official from Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said in an interview published on Monday.

Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthi's supreme revolutionary committee, told daily La Republica that Italy must be neutral in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and put pressure on Israel to stop attacks on Gaza, adding that would be the only way to achieve peace in the region.

Italy said on Friday it would provide the admiral in command of a European Union Red Sea naval mission it has joined to protect ships from attacks by Yemen's Houthi militia.

The mandate of the mission, which will be launched in mid-February, will be to protect commercial ships and intercept attacks, but not take part in strikes against the Houthis, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said.

 

US-backed Kurdish forces says six fighters killed in drone strike
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 11:01 AM
Two rockets from Lebanon fall near Nahariya, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 09:41 AM
IDF to conduct exercise in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 07:12 AM
IDF strikes at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 07:08 AM
At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on station in Pakistan
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 06:07 AM
Australian writer Yang Hengjun sentenced by Beijing court
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 05:02 AM
US Secretary Blinken, UK Secretary Cameron discuss Israel, Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 03:39 AM
Benny Gantz meets with families of hostages held captive by Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 10:11 PM
Israel to bring in 65,000 foreign workers, replacing Palestinians
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 09:12 PM
French FM to visit Israel, hostage families, Palestinian territories
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 07:53 PM
Two people killed, four more injured in Denver shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 07:21 PM
G7 eyes Russian assets as collateral to fund Ukraine reconstruction
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 06:29 PM
Israeli FM Israel Katz blast UNRWA as part of the problem in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 06:23 PM
Yemen's Houthis: More US-British aggression will achieve nothing
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 05:29 PM
US says it will make additional strikes against Iran-backed groups
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 04:26 PM