Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Spain to send UNRWA extra $3.8m. in aid

By REUTERS

Spain will send the United Nations' Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA an additional 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) in aid, Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told lawmakers on Monday.

Major donors to UNRWA, including the United States and Germany, suspended funding after allegations emerged that around 12 of its tens of thousands of Palestinian employees were suspected of involvement in the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel by Hamas.

Madrid contributed 18.5 million euros directly to UNRWA in 2023, including 10 million euros approved in December following the decision to triple development and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territories.

Knife attack on Border Police officers thwarted, terrorist shot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 12:45 PM
Israel's El Al won't restart Ireland, Morocco flights for summer season
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 12:17 PM
33 suspects arrested throughout West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 11:36 AM
US-backed Kurdish forces says six fighters killed in drone strike
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 11:01 AM
Houthis: Italy will be a target if it joins attacks on Yemen
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 10:17 AM
Two rockets from Lebanon fall near Nahariya, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 09:41 AM
IDF to conduct exercise in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 07:12 AM
IDF strikes at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 07:08 AM
At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on station in Pakistan
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 06:07 AM
Australian writer Yang Hengjun sentenced by Beijing court
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 05:02 AM
US Secretary Blinken, UK Secretary Cameron discuss Israel, Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 03:39 AM
Benny Gantz meets with families of hostages held captive by Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 10:11 PM
Israel to bring in 65,000 foreign workers, replacing Palestinians
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 09:12 PM
French FM to visit Israel, hostage families, Palestinian territories
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 07:53 PM
Two people killed, four more injured in Denver shooting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 07:21 PM