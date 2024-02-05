Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Tibi to Post: US sanctions on settlers 'too little, too late'

By ELIAV BREUER

US President Joe Biden's decision to sanction four Jewish settlers for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank is "too little, too late," Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi said in response to a question by the Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Asked what he thought about the sanctions, Tibi added that these were "four unimportant settlers who have representatives that are senior ministers, [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich and [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir, and a few others, who support the hilltop youth. That is where there must be action – to act against settlements, and not just those four, but it may be a good start," Tibi said.

Iraq suspends US Dollar transactions for 8 banks over fraud concerns
By THE MEDIA LINE
02/05/2024 01:47 PM
Spain to send UNRWA extra $3.8m. in aid
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 12:52 PM
Knife attack on Border Police officers thwarted, terrorist shot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 12:45 PM
Israel's El Al won't restart Ireland, Morocco flights for summer season
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 12:17 PM
33 suspects arrested throughout West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 11:36 AM
Houthis: Italy will be a target if it joins attacks on Yemen
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 10:17 AM
Two rockets from Lebanon fall near Nahariya, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 09:41 AM
IDF to conduct exercise in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 07:12 AM
IDF strikes at Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 07:08 AM
At least 10 police personnel killed in attack on station in Pakistan
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 06:07 AM
Australian writer Yang Hengjun sentenced by Beijing court
By REUTERS
02/05/2024 05:02 AM
US Secretary Blinken, UK Secretary Cameron discuss Israel, Houthis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2024 03:39 AM
Benny Gantz meets with families of hostages held captive by Hamas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 10:11 PM
Israel to bring in 65,000 foreign workers, replacing Palestinians
By REUTERS
02/04/2024 09:12 PM
French FM to visit Israel, hostage families, Palestinian territories
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/04/2024 07:53 PM