Tibi to Post: US sanctions on settlers 'too little, too late'

US President Joe Biden's decision to sanction four Jewish settlers for violence against Palestinians in the West Bank is "too little, too late," Hadash-Ta'al MK Ahmad Tibi said in response to a question by the Jerusalem Post on Monday.

Asked what he thought about the sanctions, Tibi added that these were "four unimportant settlers who have representatives that are senior ministers, [Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich and [National Security Minister Itamar] Ben-Gvir, and a few others, who support the hilltop youth. That is where there must be action – to act against settlements, and not just those four, but it may be a good start," Tibi said.