An independent review group led by French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna will assess the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday after Israel accused some UNRWA staff of taking part in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants.
UN chief appoints independent review group to assess UNRWA
