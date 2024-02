A terrorist armed with a gun and a knife approached an IDF post near Nablus and shot at the post, Ynet reported on Tuesday.

The IDF later stated that the reservists of Battalion 8109, who were on duty at the time of the incident, opened fire at the terrorist, killing him.

No casualties were reported among the Israeli forces, and the weapons found on the terrorist were confiscated and transferred to security forces, the IDF added.