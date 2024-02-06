China cyberspies hacked computers at Dutch defense ministry - report

Chinese state-backed cyberspies hacked into an internal computer network at the Dutch Ministry of Defence last year, intelligence agencies in the Netherlands said in a rare report published on Tuesday.

The agencies, known by their Dutch acronyms MIVD and AIVD, said the hackers had placed sophisticated malicious software, or malware, that cloaked its own activity inside a ministry network.

“China uses this type of malware to conduct espionage against computer networks. The malware has been developed specifically for FortiGate devices, which are used by organizations as a firewall to protect their systems. The manufacturer Fortinet supplies this product worldwide,” the agencies said in a joint statement.

It is the first time the Netherlands has publicly attributed cyber espionage activity to China, as tensions surrounding national security grow between Beijing and The Hague.

China’s embassy to the Netherlands did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Beijing routinely denies allegations of cyber espionage and says it opposes all forms of cyberattack. An information analyst works in front of a screen showing a near real-time map tracking cyber threats; California, December 29, 2014 (credit: REUTERS/BECK DIEFENBACH)

A Fortinet FTNT.O spokesperson also did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

China has reportedly tried to steal other technologies, including space technology

Last April, AIVD said in an annual assessment that China posed the greatest threat to the economic security of the Netherlands, with ongoing espionage attempts targeting high-end technology companies and universities.

A prime target is the semiconductor equipment maker ASML , based in the southern Dutch city of Veldhoven, is the world's dominant supplier of lithography machines used to make computer chips.