WATCH: IDF fighter jet demolishes Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah observation post in the southern Lebanon areas of Labbouneh, Jabal Blat, and Houla, the Israeli military stated on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, numerous rocket launches were identified crossing into Israeli territory from Lebanon, the IDF added. No injuries were reported in Israel in the wake of the launches, and the IDF responded by striking the sources of fire.

Other alarms that sounded in northern Israel indicating the possible occurrence of a hostile aircraft infiltration were found to have been a false identification, the IDF reported.

The military went on to note that Hezbollah’s ongoing activities and attacks against Israel are in contradiction to UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and that the IDF would continue to take the necessary steps to safeguard Israel’s borders.

IDF strike on a Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon. February 6, 2024. (Credit: IDF spokesperson's unit)


