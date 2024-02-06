Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hamas: We intend for release of largest number of Palestinians possible being held by Israel

By REUTERS

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told Reuters on Tuesday that the group intends for the release of the largest number possible of Palestinians who are being held in Israeli prisons.

Hamad's comments come after Hamas earlier announced that they had delivered their response to a framework agreement devised by Egypt and Qatar that aims to bring a complete ceasefire to Gaza.

"Netanyahu is trying to make everyone believe that he has or will achieve victory to preserve his coalition government," Hamad told Reuters, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He added that it took Hamas some time to issue a response because "many of (the agreement's) issues were unclear and ambiguous."

Egypt receives Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 11:31 PM
Hamas: We intend for largest release of jailed Palestinians possible
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 10:37 PM
Portugal's president vows to apply pressure to secure hostages release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 10:37 PM
Tucker Carlson says he will interview Russia’s Putin soon
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 09:25 PM
Chile ex-president Sebastian Pinera dead in helicopter crash
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 09:21 PM
IDF deputy commander killed in Gaza fighting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 07:44 PM
Canada imposes sanctions on top Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 07:00 PM
IDF fighter jet strikes Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 06:46 PM
Israel, Saudi Arabia willing to continue peace talks, White House says
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 06:40 PM
Blast at Indian firecracker factory kills 11, dozens injured
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 06:34 PM
Home Front Command updates Gaza border area policy for civilians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 06:29 PM
Yemen Houthis leader says we will further escalate if attack on Gaza doe
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 04:23 PM
Fresh fighting in South Sudan kills 26 people, officials say
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 03:16 PM
Terrorist opens fire at IDF post in West Bank, killed by reservists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 02:43 PM
Lebanon hands British ambassador protest note over Cameron visit
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 02:38 PM