Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Egypt receives Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal, working to reach final formula

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 7, 2024 00:05

Egyptian officials said on Tuesday they have received Hamas' response to a framework ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip, a statement from Egypt's State Information Service said.

"We will discuss all the details of the proposed framework with the concerned parties to reach an agreement on the final formula as soon as possible," Diaa Rashwan, head of the State Information Service, was quoted as saying.

Egyptian security sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Hamas' response showed flexibility, asking for a specific timeline for the ceasefire to end after the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday in early April.

"Egypt will continue to exert its utmost efforts in order to reach a ceasefire agreement in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip soon," Rashwan said.

Israeli 'aggression' targets Syria's Homs -Syrian state media
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 12:02 AM
Hamas: We intend for release of largest number of Palestinians possible
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 11:28 PM
Hamas: We intend for largest release of jailed Palestinians possible
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 10:37 PM
Portugal's president vows to apply pressure to secure hostages release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 10:37 PM
Tucker Carlson says he will interview Russia’s Putin soon
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 09:25 PM
Chile ex-president Sebastian Pinera dead in helicopter crash
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 09:21 PM
IDF deputy commander killed in Gaza fighting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 07:44 PM
Canada imposes sanctions on top Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 07:00 PM
IDF fighter jet strikes Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 06:46 PM
Israel, Saudi Arabia willing to continue peace talks, White House says
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 06:40 PM
Blast at Indian firecracker factory kills 11, dozens injured
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 06:34 PM
Home Front Command updates Gaza border area policy for civilians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 06:29 PM
Yemen Houthis leader says we will further escalate if attack on Gaza doe
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 04:23 PM
Fresh fighting in South Sudan kills 26 people, officials say
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 03:16 PM
Terrorist opens fire at IDF post in West Bank, killed by reservists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 02:43 PM