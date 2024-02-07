Jerusalem Post
Iraq and US need to return to negotiating, Iraq foreign minister says

By REUTERS

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, stressed the need to return to dialog and the negotiating table over the future of the US-led international military coalition in Iraq, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Talks between the two countries began in January, but less than 24 hours later three US service members were killed in an attack that the United States said was carried out by Iran-backed militant groups in Syria and Iraq. The talks have paused since then.

Egypt receives Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 11:31 PM
Hamas: We intend for release of largest number of Palestinians possible
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 11:28 PM
Hamas: We intend for largest release of jailed Palestinians possible
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 10:37 PM
Portugal's president vows to apply pressure to secure hostages release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 10:37 PM
Tucker Carlson says he will interview Russia’s Putin soon
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 09:25 PM
Chile ex-president Sebastian Pinera dead in helicopter crash
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 09:21 PM
IDF deputy commander killed in Gaza fighting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 07:44 PM
Canada imposes sanctions on top Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 07:00 PM
IDF fighter jet strikes Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 06:46 PM
Israel, Saudi Arabia willing to continue peace talks, White House says
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 06:40 PM
Blast at Indian firecracker factory kills 11, dozens injured
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 06:34 PM
Home Front Command updates Gaza border area policy for civilians
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 06:29 PM
Yemen Houthis leader says we will further escalate if attack on Gaza doe
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 04:23 PM
Fresh fighting in South Sudan kills 26 people, officials say
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 03:16 PM
Terrorist opens fire at IDF post in West Bank, killed by reservists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 02:43 PM