By HANNAH SARISOHN

Washington, DC - Israeli Ambassador to the US Michael Herzog praised the Biden administration and Congress for their support Tuesday night at the Embassy of Israel during a solidarity event marking four months since the attacks on Oct. 7. 

At the same time across the city, House Republicans failed to garner enough votes for their standalone Israel aid package, a bill that House Democrats described as a political ploy. 

The Senate's supplemental bill containing aid for Israel, which the White House adamantly supports, is also expected to fail. 

"I don't want to go into internal American politics,"  Herzog told the Post. "I will say that we need the supplemental and I hope it will pass one way or the other."

