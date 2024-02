An Israeli Air Force fighter jet attacked a Hezbollah military structure in the region of Marwahin, IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Wednesday.

In addition, on Tuesday night, IDF warplanes targeted a Hezbollah military infrastructure in the area of the village of Bani Hiyan.

The military further noted that in response to the launches from Lebanon towards the Mount Dov and Shetula areas, earlier on Wednesday, IDF artillery fired at the sources of the launch.