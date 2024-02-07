The Knesset plenum approved MK Ze'ev Elkin's urgent proposal for a discussion on the "statements and publications in the world on the subject of recognition of a Palestinian state and the need for Israeli preparation for a possible political challenge," the Knesset Spokesperson reported on Wednesday.
Israel's Knesset to hold discussion on recognition of Palestinian state
