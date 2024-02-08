US President Joe Biden will host Jordan's King Abdullah in Washington on February 12 the White House said on Thursday, adding the two leaders will discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza and efforts to "produce an enduring end to the crisis."
Biden to host King Abdullah of Jordan at White House
