Biden to host King Abdullah of Jordan at White House

By REUTERS

US President Joe Biden will host Jordan's King Abdullah in Washington on February 12 the White House said on Thursday, adding the two leaders will discuss the ongoing situation in Gaza and efforts to "produce an enduring end to the crisis."

Israeli LGBT lawmaker becomes first-time parent through surrogacy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2024 05:05 PM
Alleged Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2024 04:46 PM
Yair Lapid sets out to France, will meet PM in push for hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2024 04:27 PM
Gantz: IDF must draft ultra-Orthodox, Arabs 'in the long term'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2024 04:05 PM
Pakistan election shadowed by violence, five killed
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
02/08/2024 03:17 PM
Five US Marines confirmed dead in helicopter crash near San Diego
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 03:16 PM
US CENTCOM conducted strikes against Houthi cruise missiles
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 01:33 PM
King Abdullah to meet Biden in Washington in push for Gaza ceasefire
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/08/2024 11:56 AM
33 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for blocking streets in Chicago
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2024 04:05 AM
Explosions after US-UK attacks in Yemen's Al Hudaydah- report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2024 02:11 AM
Putin says Russia is working to free hostages in Gaza conflict
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 01:18 AM
US carried out strike against Iran-backed group commander - officials
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 11:08 PM
Bipartisan border, foreign aid bill blocked in US Senate
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 09:59 PM
IDF kills wanted terror suspect in West Bank 'pressure cooker' op.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2024 09:28 PM
Hamas delegation to head to Cairo for more hostage deal talks
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 08:22 PM