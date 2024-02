MK Yorai Lahav-Hertzanu and his partner Tzafrir became first-time parents at the Rambam Hospital through a surrogate in Israel.

Yorai and his partner are one of the first couples to become parents through surrogacy in Israel, following the historic ruling of the High Court of Justice in 2021.

MK Yorai Lahav-Hertzanu posted a photo on his social media accounts with his new baby and wrote: "Welcome to the world, our girl. How we have waited for you."