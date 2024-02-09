Jerusalem Post
North Korea leader Kim: we will wipe out enemies if they use force - KCNA

By REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country would not hesitate to use all of its military power to wipe out enemies if any of them used force against it as he marked the anniversary of the founding of its military, state media reported on Friday.

Russia's Putin: we have no interest in invading Poland or Latvia
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 01:41 AM
Iraq, US resume negotiations over future of US-led coalition in Iraq
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 08:20 PM
UN vows immediate action on ‘infiltration of Hamas’ allegations
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 08:15 PM
Russian military says it has exchanged 100 prisoners with Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 07:18 PM
Israeli LGBT lawmaker becomes first-time parent through surrogacy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2024 05:05 PM
Alleged Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2024 04:46 PM
Yair Lapid sets out to France, will meet PM in push for hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2024 04:27 PM
Biden to host King Abdullah of Jordan at White House
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 04:06 PM
Gantz: IDF must draft ultra-Orthodox, Arabs 'in the long term'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2024 04:05 PM
Pakistan election shadowed by violence, five killed
By THE MEDIA LINE STAFF
02/08/2024 03:17 PM
Five US Marines confirmed dead in helicopter crash near San Diego
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 03:16 PM
US CENTCOM conducted strikes against Houthi cruise missiles
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 01:33 PM
King Abdullah to meet Biden in Washington in push for Gaza ceasefire
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/08/2024 11:56 AM
33 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested for blocking streets in Chicago
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2024 04:05 AM
Explosions after US-UK attacks in Yemen's Al Hudaydah- report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2024 02:11 AM