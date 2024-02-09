North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country would not hesitate to use all of its military power to wipe out enemies if any of them used force against it as he marked the anniversary of the founding of its military, state media reported on Friday.
North Korea leader Kim: we will wipe out enemies if they use force - KCNA
