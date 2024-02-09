The US Central Command forces on Thursday conducted seven "self-defense" strikes against four Houthi unmanned surface vessels and seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles that were prepared to be launched against ships in the Red Sea, the US military said.
US conducts more strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen
