Russian air defense systems foiled an attempted Ukrainian drone attack on the facilities of a fuel and energy complex in the Oryol region, local governor Andrei Klychkov said on Telegram on Friday.
Russia thwarts drone attack on fuel and energy facilities in the Oryol region
