Trump wins Nevada, Virgin Islands to close in on Republican nomination

Donald Trump won Republican presidential nominating caucuses in Nevada and the US Virgin Islands on Thursday, moving closer to becoming his party's White House standard-bearer in a likely general election rematch with US President Joe Biden in November.

Trump, the frontrunner in his party's nominating race, was the only major candidate competing in Nevada's caucuses and was set to win the state's 26 delegates to the party's nominating convention in July after being projected the winner on Thursday night by Edison Research.