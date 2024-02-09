Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukrainian drones attack two oil refineries in southern Russia - source

By REUTERS

Ukrainian drones attacked the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region, causing a large fire at the site on Friday in an operation conducted by the SBU security service, a Ukrainian source told Reuters.

The source, who declined to be identified, said SBU drones had also attacked Russia's nearby Afipsky oil refinery but that the results of the operation were still being clarified.

Regional authorities in Russia said earlier that a fire had broken out at the Ilsky oil refinery and had been extinguished in around two hours. It gave no details of what caused the fire or its impact on the refinery's output.

Man injured in plane crash at Megiddo Airfield
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 12:13 PM
Security guards attacked by local residents at Galilee Medical Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 10:33 AM
Four killed in shooting incident at market in Georgia
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 10:03 AM
Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 09:45 AM
Suspicious object intercepted over Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 09:41 AM
UAE say mediation efforts led to Russia, Ukraine swap of 100 prisoners
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 09:01 AM
Ukraine air force shoots down Russian drones
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 08:13 AM
Trump wins Nevada, Virgin Islands to close in on Republican nomination
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 07:59 AM
Russia thwarts drone attack in Oryol region
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 07:33 AM
US conducts more strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 03:43 AM
Russia's Putin: we have no interest in invading Poland or Latvia
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 01:41 AM
North Korea's Kim: we will wipe out enemies if they use force - KCNA
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 12:54 AM
Iraq, US resume negotiations over future of US-led coalition in Iraq
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 08:20 PM
UN vows immediate action on ‘infiltration of Hamas’ allegations
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 08:15 PM
Russian military says it has exchanged 100 prisoners with Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 07:18 PM