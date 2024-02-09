Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Thai bus crash injures 13 Danish tourists, kills driver

By REUTERS

More than a dozen Danish tourists in Thailand were injured after a bus lost control and crashed in the northern Mae Hong Son, a remote mountainous province, officials said on Friday.

The driver of the tour bus, a 50-year-old man, died in hospital following the crash that happened late on Thursday.

Thirteen tourists from Denmark were being treated for serious injuries, including broken bones, district chief Anek Pantayom told Reuters.

The tourists were being driven to a full-moon party, broadcaster ThaiPBS reported.

In December, a bus accident killed 14 and injured 20.

Man injured in plane crash at Megiddo Airfield
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 12:13 PM
Ukrainian drones attack two oil refineries in southern Russia - source
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 12:00 PM
Security guards attacked by local residents at Galilee Medical Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 10:33 AM
Four killed in shooting incident at market in Georgia
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 10:03 AM
Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 09:45 AM
Suspicious object intercepted over Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 09:41 AM
UAE say mediation efforts led to Russia, Ukraine swap of 100 prisoners
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 09:01 AM
Ukraine air force shoots down Russian drones
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 08:13 AM
Trump wins Nevada, Virgin Islands to close in on Republican nomination
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 07:59 AM
Russia thwarts drone attack in Oryol region
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 07:33 AM
US conducts more strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 03:43 AM
Russia's Putin: we have no interest in invading Poland or Latvia
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 01:41 AM
North Korea's Kim: we will wipe out enemies if they use force - KCNA
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 12:54 AM
Iraq, US resume negotiations over future of US-led coalition in Iraq
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 08:20 PM
UN vows immediate action on ‘infiltration of Hamas’ allegations
By REUTERS
02/08/2024 08:15 PM