Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine accuses Russia of intensifying chemical attacks on the battlefield

By REUTERS

Ukraine accused Russia on Friday of using toxic chemicals in more than 200 attacks on the battlefield in January alone, a sharp increase in what it said were recorded instances of their use by Russian forces since they invaded two years ago.

Russia has denied allegations of using chemical weapons in Ukraine and has accused Ukrainian forces of their use, which Kyiv denies. Neither side has produced evidence and Reuters has not been able to verify any use by either side.

Ukraine has previously accused Moscow of using chloropicrin, which was used as a poison gas in World War I. The latest statement by Ukraine's General Staff singled out CS, or tear gas, which it said Russia had used in various grenades.

CS gas, widely used by police forces, is banned on the battlefield by the International Chemical Weapons Convention, which states in Article 1: "Each State Party undertakes not to use riot control agents as a method of warfare."

Lior Haiat: Establishment of review group to assess UNRWA, positive step
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 04:19 PM
UAE foreign minister calls for efforts to prevent Gaza conflict
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 01:36 PM
Thai bus crash injures 13 Danish tourists, kills driver
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 12:45 PM
Man injured in plane crash at Megiddo Airfield
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 12:13 PM
Ukrainian drones attack two oil refineries in southern Russia - source
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 12:00 PM
Security guards attacked by local residents at Galilee Medical Center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 10:33 AM
Four killed in shooting incident at market in Georgia
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 10:03 AM
Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 09:45 AM
UAE say mediation efforts led to Russia, Ukraine swap of 100 prisoners
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 09:01 AM
Ukraine air force shoots down Russian drones
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 08:13 AM
Trump wins Nevada, Virgin Islands to close in on Republican nomination
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 07:59 AM
Russia thwarts drone attack in Oryol region
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 07:33 AM
US conducts more strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 03:43 AM
Russia's Putin: we have no interest in invading Poland or Latvia
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 01:41 AM
North Korea's Kim: we will wipe out enemies if they use force - KCNA
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 12:54 AM