A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California northwest of Los Angeles on Friday, rattling a wide area around the nation's second-most populous city, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. But there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake was centered about 9 miles (14.5 km) west of Thousand Oaks, a community in the coastal foothills about 40 miles northwest of downtown L.A., according to the USGS.

The tremor was initially recorded at a magnitude of 5.1, but was downgraded later by the USGS to 4.6.

A crowd-sourced "Did You Feel It?" map posted online by the USGS showed that weak-to-light shaking was detected by residents all around Los Angeles, with scattered reports of faint ground movement as far north as Bakersfield and as far south as San Diego.