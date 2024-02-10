Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says it foiled Ukrainian drone attack on civilian cargo ships in Black Sea

By REUTERS

Russia said on Saturday it had repelled a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian "civilian transport ships" on Friday evening in the southwestern area of the Black Sea, a key artery for grain and oil exports from both countries.

In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, Russia's defense ministry said one Ukrainian naval drone involved in the attack had been destroyed and the rest disabled by artillery fire or electronic warfare. No Russian civilian or military vessels were damaged, it said.

The Black Sea is a vital route for Russian and Ukrainian grain exports. Last July, Russia refused to renew a Turkish-brokered deal providing for safe grain exports through the region.

Protester arrested for reading names of abductees outside PM's home
By YOAV ITIEL
02/10/2024 12:52 PM
IDF eliminates three senior Hamas officers in Rafah - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 12:48 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2024 12:44 PM
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan aide says party aims to form government
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 12:11 PM
Hezbollah: 'Nasrallah met with the Iranian foreign minister in Lebanon'
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2024 10:28 AM
Russian drone attack kills 7, including 3 kids, in Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 08:38 AM
Turkey arrests 4, claims they are Israeli Mossad agents - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 08:35 AM
Taiwan reports eight Chinese balloons crossing Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 03:12 AM
CIA head Burns to travel to Cairo to promote hostage deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 01:04 AM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southern California - German center
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 12:25 AM
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Naalehu, Hawaii, region - USGS
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 10:30 PM
Zelensky names new chief of staff Maj.-Gen. Anatoliy Bargilevych
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 09:44 PM
Ukraine accuses Russia of intensifying chemical attacks on battlefield
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 04:52 PM
Lior Haiat: Establishment of review group to assess UNRWA, positive step
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 04:19 PM
UAE foreign minister calls for efforts to prevent Gaza conflict
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 01:36 PM