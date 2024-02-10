Jerusalem Post
Five dead after shooting in Somali capital

By REUTERS

Five people including Somali military officials and a United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldier were killed in a shooting on Saturday after a soldier opened fire at a military base in the capital Mogadishu, an army source and hospital staff told Reuters.



