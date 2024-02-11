Ukraine's air defense systems were repelling a Russian air attack on Kyiv, the military head of the capital city said early Sunday, after the country's air force said several regions were under a drone attack threat.
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv - Ukraine's military
