Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv - Ukraine's military

By REUTERS

Ukraine's air defense systems were repelling a Russian air attack on Kyiv, the military head of the capital city said early Sunday, after the country's air force said several regions were under a drone attack threat.

Families of hostages set to file suit against Hamas at Hague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 03:05 AM
King Charles gives thanks for support after cancer diagnosis
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 12:14 AM
IDF delivers medical equipment to Al Amal hospital in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 11:04 PM
MK Gilad Kariv pushed by police officer at Tel Aviv protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 10:30 PM
Three Emirati forces members, one Bahraini officer killed in Somalia
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 09:44 PM
IDF 'Far from finishing' fighting in Khan Yunis, says chief of staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 09:25 PM
US-led coalition blocks attacks at Conoco oil field in Syria -source
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 09:02 PM
Illegal protest blocking traffic in Tel Aviv, near Sarona Market
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 08:32 PM
Armed attack during Istanbul mayor election campaign injures woman
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 07:00 PM
Hungarian president Novak resigns over sex abuse case pardon
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 06:46 PM
Three launches from Lebanon cross Israeli border, IDF strikes back
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 05:58 PM
Iran has not sought to 'expand' war in region - foreign minister
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 04:41 PM
Russia says it foiled drone attack on civilian cargo ships in Black Sea
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 02:02 PM
Protester arrested for reading hostages' names outside Netanyahu's home
By YOAV ITIEL
02/10/2024 12:52 PM
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan aide says party aims to form government
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 12:11 PM