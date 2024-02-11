A boy in Haifa has measles, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.

The case is linked to two cases reported about a week and a half ago, in a pair of brothers.

None of the children were vaccinated prior to exposure.

There have been dozens of cases of measles, a highly contagious disease that causes fever, malaise, and rash, and can have severe and even life-threatening complications, found among unvaccinated Israelis in recent months.

The Ministry called on Israelis to vaccinate their children against the virus.