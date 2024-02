Following a 12-hour operation conducted jointly by the IDF and the Shin Bet, eight suspects were arrested in Beit Ummar in the area of the Etzion Regional Brigade, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday.

In addition, troops found a laboratory for the preparation of explosives. The IDF soldiers confiscated dozens of illegal vehicles, military equipment, Molotov cocktails, and other weapons.

In parallel, on Saturday night, troops arrested six suspects throughout the West Bank.