Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at the Julis base, "We've penetrated to the most sensitive core of Hamas - their intelligence is now being used against them. The deepening of the operation brings us closer to a realistic deal for the return of the hostages," Israeli media reported on Sunday.
Gallant: Continuing the operation leads us closer to hostage deal
By REUTERS02/11/2024 10:34 AM
