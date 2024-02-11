Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gallant: Continuing the operation leads us closer to hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 11, 2024 12:11

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said at the Julis base, "We've penetrated to the most sensitive core of Hamas - their intelligence is now being used against them. The deepening of the operation brings us closer to a realistic deal for the return of the hostages," Israeli media reported on Sunday. 

Hamas: A military op. in Rafah will end negotiation for hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 12:09 PM
IDF arrests eight suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 10:41 AM
Zelensky appoints ex-deputy defense minister Pavliuk as ground commander
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:34 AM
Pakistan's Khan-backed independents lead as vote count concludes
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:27 AM
Red Sea attacks' impact on Suez revenue can be partly absorbed - Egypt
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:26 AM
Haifa boy has measles, linked to two cases reported earlier this month
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 09:48 AM
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 03:17 AM
Families of hostages set to file suit against Hamas at Hague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 03:05 AM
King Charles gives thanks for support after cancer diagnosis
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 12:14 AM
IDF delivers medical equipment to Al Amal hospital in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 11:04 PM
MK Gilad Kariv pushed by police officer at Tel Aviv protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 10:30 PM
Three Emirati forces members, one Bahraini officer killed in Somalia
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 09:44 PM
IDF 'Far from finishing' fighting in Khan Yunis, says chief of staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 09:25 PM
US-led coalition blocks attacks at Conoco oil field in Syria -source
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 09:02 PM
Illegal protest blocking traffic in Tel Aviv, near Sarona Market
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 08:32 PM