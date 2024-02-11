Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two officers and a soldier seriously wounded in battle in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

An officer from the 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion was seriously wounded in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday and an officer and soldier in Sayeret Tzanhanim were seriously wounded in battle in southern Gaza on Friday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Sunday.

Jordan's King Abdullah participates in Gaza aid airdrop
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 07:31 PM
Netanyahu: Victory is within reach, we will demilitarize Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 05:42 PM
Two injured in fire at Jerusalem mental health center
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 05:37 PM
UAE floating hospital to dock off Egypt in coming days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 04:20 PM
US claims strike on vessels, anti-ship cruise missiles near Yemen
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 04:09 PM
IDF strikes Hezbollah as attacks continue on northern front
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 04:07 PM
Bodies of UAE military personnel killed in Somalia arrive home
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 02:10 PM
Two killed in Jordanian military aircraft crash during training
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 02:03 PM
Gallant: Continuing the operation leads us closer to hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 11:43 AM
IDF arrests eight suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 10:41 AM
Zelensky appoints ex-deputy defense minister Pavliuk as ground commander
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:34 AM
Pakistan's Khan-backed independents lead as vote count concludes
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:27 AM
Red Sea attacks' impact on Suez revenue can be partly absorbed - Egypt
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:26 AM
Haifa boy has measles, linked to two cases reported earlier this month
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 09:48 AM
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 03:17 AM