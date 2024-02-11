Two officers and a soldier seriously wounded in battle in Gaza

An officer from the 603rd Combat Engineering Battalion was seriously wounded in battle in the southern Gaza Strip on Saturday and an officer and soldier in Sayeret Tzanhanim were seriously wounded in battle in southern Gaza on Friday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Sunday.
