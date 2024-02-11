UK Labor leader Keir Starmer calls for end to Gaza fighting

UK Labor Party leader Keir Starmer stated in a Friday post on X, formerly Twitter, that the fighting in Gaza must end and that a sustainable ceasefire should be implemented.

There are over 1.4 million displaced Palestinians in Rafah and it is the gateway to aid for Gaza - an Israeli offensive there would be catastrophic.The fighting must stop now. We need a sustainable ceasefire. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 11, 2024

